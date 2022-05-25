NCIS producer speaks about bringing back Michael Weatherly (DiNozzo)

Could the current NCIS cast see the return of Michael Weatherly in Season 20? Pic credit: @WilmerValderrama/Twitter

The NCIS finale for Season 19 just aired, but there are already rumors about what could happen when the show returns in the fall.

Star Sean Murray teased a Gibbs return in a recent interview, where he also mentioned that he often talks with Michael Weatherly, who used to play Anthony DiNozzo on the drama.

Now, NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder has also dropped Weatherly’s name, which definitely seems to make it a real possibility that there could be some big returns to the NCIS cast for Season 20.

When the show does come back in September 2022, it will begin with a continuation of the NCIS cliffhanger from the season finale. And that definitely opens the door for a lot of storytelling possibilities.

Producer introduces new NCIS casting rumors

“I absolutely would love to do something like that,” NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider in a fresh interview.

“That’s going to depend on Michael Weatherly. He and I have talked over the years about it and he was always on Bull and [since] he was on Bull, it just seemed weird and not right,” he explained.

“The last conversation I had with him was that he’s going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on NCIS to headlining his own show for six years, through COVID, but I can say that I consider him a friend, so it’s not a difficult conversation to have with him. It’s just a question of whether or not it works out,” Binder added during his interview.

For fans of Michael Weatherly and his character on the NCIS cast, this is all good news because it means the door is wide open for a return if that’s what the actor would like to do. And even if it is just as a guest-starring appearance, that might make many NCIS fans very happy.

YEP, we officially ship these two. What should we call them? #NCIS pic.twitter.com/tJn2DS3dgH — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 24, 2022

NCIS Season 20 arrives during the 2022-2023 television season

NCIS has done so well on Monday nights that CBS decided to renew the drama for another year. We should start seeing new show episodes rolling out in September 2022, with Gary Cole back for more work as Alden Parker.

As for the other shows, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i each got renewed as well, so there will still be three NCIS-based programs on CBS in the fall. Hopefully, that makes it possible for more crossover episodes, like the one between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i was a lot of fun.

Our #mood after that season finale cliffhanger. 🤯 Thats a wrap on season 19, #NCIS will be back before you know it! pic.twitter.com/FFtCVe27bx — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 24, 2022

The long summer hiatus for the show has already begun, but NCIS fans can watch all past seasons of the show by streaming them on Paramount+.

NCIS Season 20 airs on CBS in Fall 2022.