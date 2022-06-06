NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Linda Hunt returns as Hetty Lange in Season 14

Linda Hunt will be featured on NCIS: Los Angeles during Season 14. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles cast member Linda Hunt is going to be prevalent again on the show when new episodes arrive in Fall 2022.

Hunt starred on NCIS: LA as Hetty Lange for the first 11 years of the show, but she had to take a bit of a back seat for the two most recent seasons.

Despite not being on screen every week, Hetty was still a main component of many new episodes through her character being on a mission in Syria and when she was referenced through other storylines.

Even though we didn’t get to see Hetty after the Season 13 premiere, she plays a huge part in Callen trying to figure out his past and also in how Admiral Hollace Kilbride now runs the Los Angeles office.

The return of Hetty Lange in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14

NCIS: LA executive producer R. Scott Gemmill has had a lot to say about what’s coming up on the new season of the show, and one of those components is Linda Hunt returning as Hetty Lange.

“Part of next season will be our guys finding out where she is, what happened and probably having to go in and pull her out of the fire,” Gemmill stated as he spoke about what fans can expect from one of their favorite characters.

Gemmill has also hinted several times that NCIS: LA fans are going to finally get some resolution to Callen’s investigation into his past when Season 14 of the show begins airing episodes. That is going to play heavily into Hetty’s return.

This is all great news when it comes to Hetty becoming a big presence in the offices again. And it’s going to be very entertaining to see how Hetty and Kilbride interact when they have to share the same space for an extended amount of time.

Important note for fans on NCIS: LA Season 14

CBS announced that NCIS: Los Angeles is moving timeslots (again), so fans are going to have to get used to tuning in at a new time each week. That’s not the greatest news, simply because the show has been moved around quite a bit since it debuted.

In positive news, a major crossover is getting discussed among showrunners, possibly foreshadowing that something really cool could take place during the 2022-2023 television season. Stay tuned on that front.

The sun has set on #NCISLA Season 13 — Cheers to another great one in the books. ❤️ Didn't catch last night's season finale? Get up to speed here: https://t.co/w8ZwanHgQG pic.twitter.com/PNG54mt9DH — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) May 23, 2022

As we all continue waiting for the long summer hiatus to come to an end, all previous episodes for NCIS: Los Angeles can be streamed on Paramount+. That’s a great way to go back and watch some of the best episodes that featured Eric Beale and Nell Jones working with the team.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 airs on CBS during Fall 2022.