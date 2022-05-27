NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers: Producer speaks about Season 14

Callen and Sam ended NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 on a high note. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about some stories that will be addressed in Season 14 were revealed by executive producer R. Scott Gemmill.

The penultimate episode for NCIS: LA Season 13 was really intense, with Callen taken hostage and the deepfake technology being used to try to pull apart the team.

The cast for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 21 featured Bar Paly as Anastasia “Anna” Kolcheck, Sasha Clements as Katya Miranova, and Elizabeth Bogush as Joelle Taylor. All three women helped ramp up the drama of the night.

By dealing with so much excitement on the penultimate episode, it allowed the writers to put together an NCIS: LA season finale that focused mostly on family and good news.

Callen vs Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14

“We started to see the beginning of the friction between the two of them as he starts to find more about his past that seemed to have been put to bed,” NCIS: LA executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider when asked what he could tease about the characters.

“In the end, we will understand why she did it and that there were some other circumstances involved that save Hetty from being a bad guy, but it’s still a bit of a bit of a sore subject for Callen and something he’s gonna have to learn to live with,” Gemmill went on to tease viewers.

So, it sounds like NCIS: Los Angeles fans will gain some clarity on the situation between the two main characters early in Season 14, and that Hetty won’t turn out to be “a bad guy” in this situation. That’s a good thing, as fans want Hetty back and in charge again.

More NCIS: LA Season 14 storylines

“Part of next season will be our guys finding out where she is, what happened and probably having to go in and pull her out of the fire,” Gemmill stated when asked about how the storyline of Hetty in Syria will be resolved.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

There is a lot that could be done with that plotline, including doing something like a two-part episode where we finally learn the truth behind Hetty’s mission, and then having that lead in to the NCIS: LA team heading over to Syria to rescue her and the secretive people she has been working with.

Back at home, Kensi and Deeks are now parents, but they still have the unresolved storyline of Kessler looking over their shoulders. After adopting Rosa, the duo may take a step back from that particular investigation, but it will loom over them until Kessler is dealt with.

And one thing that could certainly be interesting to watch is how the dynamics of the office will work if Hetty and Kilbride are working under the same roof. Will he be looking to keep her in check? Or will she rub off on him, leading to him taking bigger risks on missions and with the team?

There’s a lot to look forward to with NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, and it’s hard not to hold out hope that Eric Beale and Nell Jones could return for an episode or two. That could be a really neat treat for NCIS: LA fans, especially if the writers create a situation where the couple was helping Hetty on her mission.

Remember, NCIS: Los Angeles is moving out of the 9/8c timeslot on Sundays. That could be another big change for fans who have followed the drama as CBS keeps moving it around the schedule.

NCIS: Los Angeles debuts Season 14 on CBS in Fall 2022.