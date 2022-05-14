NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Season 13, Episode 21 features some big names

The NCIS: Los Angeles team has a tough mystery to solve on the next new episode. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Season 13, Episode 21 is going to include quite a few important characters that will help carry a dramatic storyline right through the season finale.

This new episode of NCIS: LA is called Down the Rabbit Hole, and it airs for the first time on Sunday, May 15. What makes it really important is that NCIS: LA fans will finally see the deepfake storyline pay off.

“The NCIS team must quickly find Callen after he falls for Katya’s trap using Sam’s deepfake to coordinate a weapons deal,” reads the NCIS: Los Angeles synopsis for Season 13, Episode 21.

It’s definitely advisable for NCIS: LA fans to make sure to catch up on all previous Season 13 episodes before tuning in for this installment on May 15 because the writers have been building up to it for a while. Since several double features have taken place recently, it would have been easy to miss one or two episodes.

Who is on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for May 15 episode?

In addition to Chris O’Donnell (he plays Callen), LL Cool J (Sam Hanna), Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye), and Eric Christian Olsen (Marty Deeks), the NCIS: LA cast is going to feature three very important guest stars on May 15.

Bar Paly is guest-starring as Anastasia “Anna” Kolcheck, Sasha Clements plays Katya Miranova, and Elizabeth Bogush plays Joelle Taylor during this important episode of NCIS: LA.

Other guest stars are Karolina Szymczak as Vavara, Beckett Gunderson as Young Callen, Andrei Dolezal as Young Pembrook, and Jamil Akim O’Quinn as Detective Michael McNeil.

Down the Rabbit Hole is written and directed by Frank Military, and the episode will also feature Medallion Rahimi (Fatima Namazi), Caleb Castille (Devin Rountree), and Gerald McRaney (Hollace Kilbride).

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Run, don't walk — An all-new nail-biting episode of #NCISLA flies in this Sunday night at 9/8c. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/osNQhra1LO — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) May 13, 2022

TV promo for NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 21

Below is the TV promo that CBS is currently running for the May 15 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. It builds up the tension for what takes place, and it certainly looks like they will put Sam Hanna into another explosive situation.

More news from the world of NCIS

Sean Murray hinted at some interesting NCIS spoilers. The long-time actor teased the possible return of Gibbs and/or DiNozzo to the show, but also said that he wasn’t intentionally trying to tease NCIS fans with his stories.

As for another tease, the NCIS cast will introduce a new face to the show on the season finale. It’s going to revolve around a big storyline that will carry into NCIS Season 20, Episode 1 in the fall.

NCIS fans who want to catch up on episodes for any of the shows can stream all of that content on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.