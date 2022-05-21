NCIS: Los Angeles season finale sneak peek gives Kensi, Deeks answers

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale is a family affair. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale airs on Sunday, with one last episode to wrap up Season 13.

A lot took place on the previous episode, with the deepfake technology getting used against the team in what almost turned out to be a series of deadly interactions.

But with the help of Joelle Taylor, the NCIS team took down Katya and her team, possibly bringing an end to all of the drama about that particular plot point. But we are still a long way from Callen getting all of the answers about his past.

There could be a few surprises in store for the NCIS: LA season finale, but it isn’t going to be where Callen gets those answers. That will have to take place during NCIS: LA Season 14, which has been ordered by CBS for Fall 2022.

Exciting NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peek for Deeks and Kensi

Below is a video clip that has been released for the May 22 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. The episode is called Come Together, and Kensi and Deeks are about to hear some exciting news regarding their possible adoption of Rosa.

More news from the world of NCIS

The NCIS: LA season finale airs on Sunday, May 22, followed by the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i season finales on Monday, May 23. It’s going to be two days of action for the three NCIS shows, which could possibly include a series of cliffhangers.

In case you missed it, NCIS star Sean Murray actually teased a Gibbs return, though there haven’t been any concrete details from the show about that happening. Former star Mark Harmon appears to be enjoying his retirement for now.

The show also asked fans if Dr. Palmer and Agent Knight should date, leading to a lot of responses and an overall opinion that the two characters should give it a try. Could that end up being a subplot of the NCIS season finale?

And for anyone who hasn’t heard the news yet, NCIS: Los Angeles is changing timeslots for Season 14. Those new episodes will begin airing in Fall 2022 on CBS, but it won’t be at 9/8c on Sundays any longer.

As a reminder, to catch up on previous episodes or to re-watch any season of the four NCIS shows (including the New Orleans spin-off), fans can stream them on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.