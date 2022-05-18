NCIS: Los Angeles is changing timeslots for Season 14

Episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 will air in Fall 2022. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be moving to a new timeslot for Season 14. That’s not going to come as welcome news for NCIS: LA fans who are growing tired of the constant shifts on the schedule.

Previously, NCIS: Los Angeles was airing at 9/8c on Tuesday nights, putting the spin-off right behind NCIS airing at 8/7c. It was a cushy timeslot for the show, and that made it much easier for fans of the NCIS universe to keep up with both shows.

Then, NCIS: Los Angeles got moved to Monday nights at 10/9c, clearing the way for NCIS: New Orleans to air on Tuesday evenings. The reasoning was the same, with NOLA needing a bump from NCIS.

And after two seasons on Monday nights, NCIS: LA got moved to 8/7c on Sunday evenings. That only lasted one season, though, as it was then pushed back to 9/8c on Sundays for Season 9.

When does NCIS: Los Angeles air Season 14 episodes?

CBS has announced that NCIS: LA Season 14 episodes will air Sundays at 10/9c. This won’t be good news to fans of the show who want to get to bed early on Sunday evenings, but that’s where taking full advantage of DVRs and OnDemand could help out.

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles changing timeslots?

The main reason that NCIS: LA is getting bumped back to 10/9c is that CBS wants to debut a new show at 9/8c in Fall 2022. That new show is called East New York, and it will be the newest cop drama for the network.

Laying out the Sunday night schedule, the evenings will begin with The Equalizer Season 3 at 8/7c, followed by East New York Season 1 at 9/8c, and then NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 at 10/9c.

More to come from NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13

We have some details about the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale that will be airing later in May. It’s going to close out Season 13 and lead fans into the long summer hiatus. It’s possible that a cliffhanger is coming, but the writers wrapped up an important storyline on the previous episode.

Information about when Linda Hunt is returning to the NCIS: LA cast has also been released. Hunt has played Hetty Lange on the show since way back in Season 1.

For fans who want to watch any previous episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, everything can be streamed on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.