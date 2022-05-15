NCIS: Los Angeles: Everything you need to know about the season finale

Rountree and Fatima have been important additions to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 is coming to a close, with the last episode of the spring designed to wrap up a few storylines. But we shouldn’t close the door on a cliffhanger, as the show has done that in the past as well.

One of the underlying themes of the current season has been family, including NCIS: LA fans finally meeting Sam Hanna’s dad, Kensi and Deeks pushing hard to become parents, and Callen working on his relationship with Anna.

And the theme of family is going to continue right through the season finale, where there is going to be some news regarding the Kensi and Deeks adoption. There might also be a big step forward for Callen and Anna.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will get to see Hetty Lange make an appearance. News about Linda Hunt and her role on the NCIS: LA cast came out recently, and it wasn’t good.

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale synopsis

“The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Also, Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna,” reads the official synopsis for the NCIS: LA season finale.

When is the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale?

The final episode for Season 13 will arrive on Sunday, May 22. This is going to serve as NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 22.

What is the NCIS: LA Season 13 finale called?

The May 22 episode of NCIS: LA is called Come Together, and it certainly seems like a heavy-handed hint about what the team is going to do on the big night. Presumably, the deepfake storyline will have ended in the previous episode, giving the writers a lot of freedom to work with on the season finale.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Make sure not to miss the penultimate episode of NCIS: LA Season 13 as well. It airs on May 15, and it is going to be a really good one. For anyone who doesn’t have a chance to watch it live, the episode can also be streamed on Paramount+.

This is our multiverse of madness… pic.twitter.com/aJ1eWCTNVW — CBS (@CBS) May 12, 2022

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 has also been ordered for next year, so new episodes of the show will begin airing in Fall 2022 on CBS. Maybe that will be a chance to bring back some more characters from the past.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.