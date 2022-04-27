NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers: When is Hetty coming back?

Linda Hunt has always been a fan-favorite as Hetty Lange on NCIS: LA. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about the return of Hetty have been revealed, which will finally answer a question that fans have been asking all season.

Last season, Hetty was out-of-country for most of the episodes, working on a secretive mission, but returning for a very impactful finale.

On the last episode of NCIS: LA Season 12, Hetty surfaced in the offices to speak with Nell Jones, right before Eric Beale showed up to take Nell away with him.

Hetty popped up again during the NCIS: LA Season 13 premiere, but for only a few brief moments as she dodged some important questions that Callen had about his past.

When will Hetty return to NCIS: Los Angeles?

The bad news is that we won’t see Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (played by Linda Hunt) again this season. She is done with her scenes for the year, and the Season 13 finale will come and go without an appearance by the character.

“We’ve pitted her a little bit against Callen in terms of what he went through as a child, so that’s something we’re very eager to explore and have fun with. We saw a little bit of that confrontation earlier this year, but before they could really have it out, she disappeared again. That’ll be focus for us in season 14 when we come back,” NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner Scott R. Gemmill told Parade.

So, the good news here is that Hetty will be back for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, but the additional bad news is that we aren’t going to get any real resolution of that story that is plaguing Callen until Fall 2022.

More news from NCIS

On the next new episode of NCIS, the real-life daughter of Sean Murray is going to guest-star on the show. Murray plays Agent Timothy McGee, and it could be really interesting to see him interacting with his daughter in the episode.

CBS has also released an episode synopsis for the NCIS season finale, which is going to bring a lot of drama to the viewers at home. It definitely seems like a storyline that could end up carrying through the finale and into the NCIS Season 20 premiere in the fall.

In additional exciting news, NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 300 has finished filming, and it will debut on CBS this spring. It’s a huge milestone for the show and it is going to be a big night for many of the characters.

