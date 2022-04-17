NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 300 completed, cast celebrates

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast just finished filming Episode No. 300. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 300 has been filmed, and the cast took the time to celebrate the huge achievement.

For 13 years now, NCIS: LA has been a popular drama airing on CBS. The show has gone through a lot of timeslot moves, including a huge one when it moved from Tuesday nights to Sundays, but many fans have stuck with it.

This spring, NCIS: LA Episode 300 will air as part of Season 13, with everything building to what should be an exciting season finale in late May.

The additional great news is that Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles has already been ordered by the network, meaning there are more new episodes set to debut in Fall 2022.

NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 300 celebration

Some great photos were shared by the NCIS: LA cast and crew as the production celebrated the completion of filming Episode 300. It was a big day for the show, as there aren’t a lot of dramas that make it 300 total episodes.

What. A. Milestone. Here’s to a one-of-a-kind cast and crew. 👏 Can’t wait for our #NCISLA fam to see what’s in store for the 300th episode… pic.twitter.com/gSM476HW3n — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) April 14, 2022

When is NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 300 on TV?

NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 20 will be serving as the 300th installment for the show.

On the night of April 17, Season 13, Episode 16 of the show will debut. This is going to be a big night for the program, as NCIS fans are finally going to meet the father of Sam Hanna (played by LL COOL J).

This means there are a few episodes between now and when the 300th one will finally debut. As for the exact date, the episode is called Work & Family, and it debuts on Sunday, May 8.

As the big day gets closer, NCIS fans should definitely expect CBS to start promoting it even more. It’s a big deal for the franchise.

It's future you calling — let's just say you're gonna wanna watch Sunday night's episode. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/DWfSMwhvG9 — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) April 15, 2022

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.