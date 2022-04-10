NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Who plays Sam Hanna’s dad, Raymond Hanna?

LL COOL J has appeared on the NCIS: LA cast for all 13 seasons of the show. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is finally going to feature the father of Sam Hanna (played by LL COOL J).

This is going to be a big deal for the show, and the reason for the appearance of Raymond Hanna has been hinted at for the last few episodes.

As the updated NCIS: LA TV schedule indicates, each Sunday to finish out the month of April 2022 will have a new episode. And on two of those episodes, we are going to see the elder Hanna.

According to the synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 16, which is the first appearance of Raymond Hanna, “Sam looks to sell his boat so he can take care of his father who is suffering from Alzheimer’s.”

Who plays Sam Hanna’s dad on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Veteran actor Richard Gant is set to appear on at least two episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles. The first one will air on April 17 and is called MWD, and the second episode that debuts on April 24 is called Genesis.

Recently, Gant has appeared as Granddaddy Clisby on The Wonder Years (reboot), a teacher by the same name on the comedy Mr. Iglesias, and as Mr. Bennett on The Chi.

In the past, Gant has been seen on The Mindy Project (Melville Fuller), on Men of a Certain Age (Owen Thoreau Sr.), and on General Hospital as Dr. Russell Ford.

Film credits for Gant have included Norbit (the preacher), Bean (Lt. Brutus), and Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (Denise’s Father), just to name a few.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

It’s also worth noting that Richard Gant was on a 2004 episode of JAG as Rear Admiral Novak.

Below is a recent interview that Gant took part in.

Actor Richard Gant on the American Dream & the African Diaspora | GOODTalks | Chasing the Dream PBS

Watch this video on YouTube

More news about NCIS: Los Angeles

The great news came out recently that NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 has been ordered by CBS. The renewal means that there will be new episodes airing on the network during the 2022-2023 television season.

Since this is a show that has had a lot of big casting changes over the years, it would not be surprising at all to hear that one or two people might leave the show at the end of Season 13. That would open the door for new people to join the NCIS: LA cast in Season 14.

The last two huge departures were Nell Jones and Eric Beale, which shifted the tone of the show quite a bit following the Season 12 finale. The two characters still exist within the world of NCIS, so it’s always possible that one or both of them could return to the show at some point.

For now, fans just have to keep enjoying what’s to come at the end of Season 13, with the expectation that they are going to learn even more secrets about what happened in Callen’s past. And we certainly hope that it means Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) will be returning soon.

RICHARD GANT pic.twitter.com/9pAH7gQyQ1 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) May 12, 2020

As a reminder about the rest of Sam Hanna’s family that NCIS: LA fans have met over the years, it includes his son Aiden, his daughter Kamran, and his late wife Michelle.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.