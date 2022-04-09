NCIS: Los Angeles episode schedule: Fans meet Sam Hanna’s dad, Nate Getz returns again

The NCIS: LA cast has a lot of new episodes to debut in April 2022. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles episode schedule for the month of April 2022 includes a lot of new content.

Within the upcoming episodes, there are going to be a lot of intriguing guest stars, including Peter Cambor coming back to play psychologist Nate Getz again.

We are also very close to an episode guest-starring Richard Gant as Raymond Hanna. That’s the father of Special Agent Sam Hanna (played by LL Cool J).

It will be really nice for NCIS: LA fans to be on the other side of the winter hiatus and at the end of award shows taking over the primetime timeslots on CBS.

For anyone who might have missed it, the great news was revealed that NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 has been ordered by CBS. This means that new episodes of the show will be back on the network in Fall 2022.

April 2022 NCIS: Los Angeles episode schedule

Each of the remaining Sunday nights during the month of April 2022 will feature a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13. It’s going to be a month filled with interesting episodes, each of which has a subplot that should keep fans glued to the screen.

Sunday, April 10 – NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 15 called Perception

Sunday, April 17 – NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 16 called MWD

Sunday, April 24 – NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 17 called Genesis

NCIS: Los Angeles - Iron Sharpening Iron

NCIS: Los Angeles episode synopses for the month of April

Below is the synopsis for each of the new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles that will air during the month of April 2022. It gives a good breakdown of what NCIS fans can expect from the new content as it rolls out.

“Rountree and his younger sister are pulled over by police and treated harshly in a clear case of racial profiling. Also, NCIS investigates the death of a Navy photographer who was assigned to document the building of a new weapons station,” reads the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 15 synopsis.

“NCIS investigates the kidnapping of Master Sergeant Boomer, a military working dog. Also, Sam looks to sell his boat so he can take care of his father who is suffering from Alzheimer’s,” reads the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 16 synopsis.

“The NCIS team helps Naval intelligence officer Akhil Ali (Ashwin Gore) locate a fellow officer who went missing while recruiting foreign assets as potential sources of intelligence. Also, Callen and psychologist Nate Getz (Peter Cambor) track down a man Callen believes was present for his training when he was young,” reads the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 17 synopsis.

The #NCISLA Squad > a robot uprising? Tune in this Sunday night at 9/8c to join the chaos. pic.twitter.com/6sicvOT7X0 — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) April 8, 2022

For any NCIS: LA fans who may have missed earlier episodes from Season 13, they can currently be streamed on Paramount+. That’s also a great place to view past seasons of the show, every episode of NCIS, and episodes for the new spin-off, NCIS: Hawai’i.

And as a reminder, NCIS: Los Angeles returns from its latest hiatus to air an episode on the evening of Sunday, April 10.

As for what is happening on the show, here is a breakdown as to why there are now two Callens.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.