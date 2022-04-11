NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 16: Introducing Agent Hanna’s dad

Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) has become an important part of the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: CBS

The new NCIS: Los Angeles episode for next Sunday (April 17) is an important one, as viewers are finally going to get to meet the father of Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J).

This new installment is called MWD, and it is going to serve as NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 16.

And not only are viewers going to see Richard Gant play Raymond Hanna for the first time, the new episode is also going to feature Peter Cambor appearing as psychologist Nate Getz again.

Guest stars have become a great feature for the NCIS: LA cast in recent seasons and it doesn’t look like the show is going to be slowing down in that regard.

Now, if we could just get Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) to appear in a few consecutive episodes, that might be a dream come true for die-hard NCIS: LA fans.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 16 synopsis

“NCIS investigates the kidnapping of Master Sergeant Boomer, a military working dog. Also, Sam looks to sell his boat so he can take care of his father, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s,” reads the full synopsis for the NCIS: LA episode called MWD.

As a reminder, this new episode is going to air for the first time on Sunday, April 17. It will continue a busy month of new content for the show during April 2022.

Since we get to meet Sam’s dad in this new episode, below is a scene from a recent episode of NCIS: LA that includes Sam’s daughter.

NCIS LA - Hanna House Rule #43

Some more news from the world of NCIS

Over on the other shows, the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i return date was revealed thanks to a post from Wilmer Valderrama (he plays Agent Nick Torres). The show was on a bit of a spring hiatus and won’t air on April 11 due to another CBS awards show.

Looking forward within NCIS Season 19, it was revealed that Ducky will appear in a new episode. A photo of him on the set was shared by actress Katrina Law (she plays Agent Jessica Knight). It will be good to see Ducky back at work with Dr. Palmer.

And in case anyone hadn’t heard the great news yet, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i all got renewed for new seasons at CBS. Those new episodes will begin airing in Fall 2022, but there is still some content left to debut in the current seasons.

Hop in for the ride — there's a lot more road to travel. #NCISLA will be coming back for Season 14! 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/MyoyKG83fZ — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) March 31, 2022

On the NCIS: LA TV schedule, new episodes are scheduled for April 17 and April 24.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.