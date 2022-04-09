NCIS return date: Wilmer Valderrama shares set photo to tease new episode

Gary Cole and Katrina Law are recent additions to the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS has taken a long hiatus following the crossover episode with NCIS: Hawai’i that happened at the end of March.

It was a scheduled break in the programming, which includes the 2022 CMT Awards taking place on Monday, April 11, during the CBS primetime hours.

Even though NCIS: Los Angeles returns with a new episode on April 10, the other NCIS programs aren’t ready to come back just yet.

And thanks to NCIS cast member Wilmer Valderrama (he plays Agent Nick Torres), we now know the official return date for the show in April 2022.

When does NCIS Season 19, Episode 18 air on CBS?

According to Valderrama, the NCIS return date is officially set for Monday, April 18. That was the assumption already, but it’s good to get confirmation from someone on the show.

Valderrama took to social media to leave that hint for fans – along with a cast photo from the set of the show.

“These great people, they bring me so much joy on set.. #NCIS back on April 18th,” Valderrama posted with a picture of himself, Katrina Law, Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover from the NCIS cast.

Recently, Katrina Law shared a tease about the NCIS finale this spring. She plays Agent Jessica Knight on the show, and she was also one of the characters that took part in the recent crossover.

In addition to that tease, we learned that Ducky is going to appear in one of the new NCIS Season 19 episodes. Actor David McCallum was already photographed on the set of the show, and he will share the screen again with Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer).

Some additional great news is that NCIS Season 20 was ordered by CBS. The network continues to have confidence in the show, and that led to the order of more new episodes for the 2022-2023 television season.

There are still a few questions about what the NCIS cast will look like at the end of the current season, but fans should rest easy with the knowledge that the show will be coming back in the fall. Will Wilmer Valderrama return for Season 20? Stay tuned.

Please enjoy this wholesome content to get your week started off right. 😇 #NCIS pic.twitter.com/sgItCK9UOc — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) April 5, 2022

To re-watch past episodes of NCIS Season 19, fans can stream the show on Paramount+. That’s also a great place to catch up on episodes for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 and NCIS: LA Season 13.

Both NCIS spin-offs were renewed by the network in recent weeks, showing that the world of NCIS is still going strong at CBS. It won’t bring back NCIS: New Orleans, but at least that show is still viewable through Paramount+ as well.

For fans looking to set your calendars, the 2022 NCIS season finale has also been announced, so it’s something to look forward to later this spring. Before it arrives, though, there is still a good number of new episodes left to air.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.