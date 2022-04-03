When is NCIS: Los Angeles on again?

The NCIS: LA cast is back for new episodes in Spring 2022. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles takes the week off for the annual presentation of the Grammy Awards.

It’s not going to be too surprising to NCIS: LA fans that the show got pre-empted, though, as it is something that CBS has done to the NCIS spin-off quite a few times in recent years.

The great news is that NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 has been ordered by CBS, meaning there will be new episodes in Fall 2022, no matter how the current season comes to a close.

As for just how long the hiatus is going to last, this is going to be considered a pretty short one, with a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles already arriving the following week.

When is the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles?

The next new episode of NCIS: LA will debut on Sunday, April 10. Perception is the name of the new installment, and it will be airing at 9/8c that Sunday evening.

The synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 15 reads as follows: “Rountree and his younger sister are pulled over by police and treated harshly in a clear case of racial profiling. Also, NCIS investigates the death of a Navy photographer who was assigned to document the building of a new weapons station.”

Some more news from the world of NCIS

NCIS Season 20 has also been ordered at CBS, meaning the show will go on, even though Mark Harmon has been away from the program for a while now. Harmon stepped away early in NCIS Season 19, with Gary Cole (he plays Alden Parker) taking over the lead of the team.

Even though Gibbs is gone and NCIS has been moved to Monday nights, the show continues to do well in the TV ratings. That made it easy for CBS to want to bring back NCIS for Season 20, especially with how well the program continues to do in syndication.

With the renewal of NCIS also comes the hope that Harmon will come back to play Gibbs for an episode or two down the road. There are a lot of possible storylines that would work well, including the team having to investigate something that Gibbs was involved in during the past.

As a reminder, the next new episode of NCIS: LA airs on April 10. Until the day arrives, there is time to catch up on some recent episodes from Season 13 that could be important down the stretch. Those episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.