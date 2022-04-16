NCIS sneak peeks reveal a tormented Agent Torres

Torres has been going through a lot on recent episodes of NCIS Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS sneak peeks from the upcoming new episode reveal a lot of what Torres has been going through lately.

Though Agent Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) has been carrying things from his past for quite some time, the end of Season 18 and the beginning of Season 19 really added to that baggage.

Just as Torres began opening up to Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham), the character left NCIS during the Season 18 finale. And then, his new mentor and father figure, Gibbs, retired to Alaska early in Season 19.

Torres has put himself in dangerous situations ever since Gibbs left, with the tense moments including an undercover cage match. Some of Torres’ underlying issues will be subject matter during the April 18 episode of NCIS.

NCIS sneak peek: Torres meets with Dr. Grace Confalone

In the scene below that previews NCIS Season 19 Episode 18, viewers see Agent Nick Torres sitting down for a session with Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo).

It’s an intense conversation and leads to a startling revelation that some NCIS fans may have already seen coming.

Torres has been carrying around a mental backpack – and it’s getting a little too heavy to carry on his own. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/pfF5BNffJO — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) April 16, 2022

Another NCIS sneak peek from Last Dance

In the video shared below, viewers get another sneak peek from the upcoming NCIS episode called Last Dance. It serves as a teaser about the case that the team will be working on, all while holding back any specific spoilers about what will happen on Monday night.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS synopsis for Season 19, Episode 18

“When an infamous arms dealer, Reymundo Diaz (Joseph Melendez), is released from prison and bodies start piling up, Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions during an undercover operation he worked on years ago,” states the synopsis for the brand-new episode of NCIS.

The synopsis definitely shows that the upcoming episode will be critical for Torres, even if that wasn’t made clear by the first sneak peek that the network shared. It seems that the show will spend a lot of time on further exploration of Torres’ past and how he is dealing with the job now.

It’s really starting to look like the show is moving in a direction where Wilmer Valderrama leaves the NCIS cast, but there has not been an official announcement.

What the network has announced is that CBS ordered Season 20 of NCIS. Regardless of how the Spring 2022 season finale ends, NCIS is returning for new episodes in the fall.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.