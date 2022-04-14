NCIS Season 19, Episode 18 TV promo reveals Torres getting hunted

Wilmer Valderrama (as Agent Nick Torres) is featured on the new episode of NCIS Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19, Episode 18 is the first new installment in a while, and it brings an end to another hiatus that the show was on.

The new episode is called Last Dance and it will air for the first time on Monday, April 18.

As more details start coming out from the episode, which is going to feature someone hunting Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), it’s hard not worry that they are setting the stage for a cast member to leave the show.

For anyone who hasn’t heard yet, Valderrama is going to be starring in a new version of Zorro that will premiere soon on Disney+. Could it mean that Valderrama is leaving the NCIS cast? Or will he try to pull off both roles?

NCIS episode synopsis for Last Dance

“When an infamous arms dealer, Reymundo Diaz (Joseph Melendez), is released from prison and bodies start piling up, Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions during an undercover operation he worked on years ago,” reads the NCIS synopsis for the April 18 episode.

The TV promo for NCIS Season 19, Episode 18

Below is a promo for the new episode of NCIS that Valderrama shared to his Instagram account. He has been heavily promoting this particular episode for several weeks, suggesting he wants a lot of eyes on the program.

“Exclusive look: THIS Monday, APRIL 18th at 9pm. #NCIS is back on. (It’s gonna be a long day for Torres 😟),” Valderrama captioned the video that he was able to exclusively share on social media.

More news from NCIS

We are starting to count down the episodes until the big NCIS Season 19 finale episode that has already been scheduled by CBS. It’s also possible that there could be a cliffhanger or two as the show winds down.

Last year, during the Season 18 finale, several huge moments took place. The episode featured Agent Bishop (played by Emily Wickersham) leaving NCIS to work on personal missions, and it then concluded with the boat that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was driving exploding in a ball of fire.

Gibbs then retired from NCIS as Season 19 got underway, but fans continue to hope that he will make a surprise return for an episode or two. Recently, Katrina Law (Agent Jessica Knight) teased the finale, so it’s possible that something big is in the works.

What we do know for sure, is that Ducky (David McCallum) is going to be returning for another episode during Season 19.

ICYMI – The cast of #NCIS was at #PaleyFest yesterday for an afternoon of unforgettable conversations, outfits, and NCIS 'verse celebration! pic.twitter.com/arbmSglvgq — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) April 12, 2022

For any fans who haven’t heard yet, NCIS Season 20 was ordered by CBS, guaranteeing that more new episodes of the show will arrive in Fall 2022.

It’s going to be very interesting to see who is on the NCIS cast for Season 20 and if all of the primary characters are going to be coming back for more. We will find out that information in the coming weeks.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.