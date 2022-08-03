NCIS spoilers: Season 20 premiere to crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i

Wilmer Valderrama is still a big piece of the NCIS cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

NCIS spoilers just revealed some very exciting news about the Season 20 premiere, with the cast working on a crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i to greet fans in Fall 2022.

NCIS Season 20, Episode 1 is going to air at 9/8c on Monday, September 19, and that premiere will then lead right into NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2, Episode 1 at 10/9c. CBS viewers are in for a treat right out of the gate.

A recent crossover between the two dramas took place in Spring 2022, with Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Torres) and Katrina Law (Agent Knight) traveling to Hawai’i to continue work on a case that began in the states.

The first crossover went so well that the producers decided to go right back to that idea, and it opens the door for some interesting stories this fall. Could this mean that we might see Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) leaving the lower 48 as he tries to solve the case from the NCIS Season 19 finale?

As a reminder, Parker and his wife are now on the run, as he is the suspect in the death of someone he used to work with at the FBI. The season finale episode ended in a cliffhanger, as it appeared that Parker’s wife was working for a mysterious killer.

Before the NCIS season premiere arrives, fans should definitely go back and watch the final few episodes of Season 19 to get a refresher on where the story may be going.

More details on NCIS-NCIS: Hawai’i crossover

According to TV Line, Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) from NCIS: Hawai’i are going to be in the nation’s capital and featured on the NCIS Season 20 premiere.

Then, Torres, Knight, Parker, Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) will appear on the NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere.

We can hardly contain our excitement — #NCIS and #NCISHawaii are colliding again for a special 2-HOUR premiere crossover event. Mark your calendars, it’s all starting Monday, September 19th at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/ZRGPojWzMe — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) August 3, 2022

More news from the world of NCIS

Some members of the NCIS cast have already been sharing photos and videos from behind the scenes. They are back at work for Season 20 and appear to be very excited about what they are working on.

For fans of the other NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Los Angeles is switching times (again) for Season 14. That’s an important piece of information to note as the shows begin returning this fall on CBS.

Full season orders for NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles were already made by CBS for the upcoming television schedule, so get ready for a lot of new episodes.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.