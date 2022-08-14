NCIS cast members sharing new Season 20 set photos and videos

Gary Cole returns to NCIS for Season 20. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The NCIS cast is hard at work filming episodes for Season 20, and some have taken to sharing photos and videos on social media.

These behind-the-scenes reveals are always a fun way for NCIS fans to keep up with what is going on during the long summer hiatus.

For anyone who hasn’t heard yet, the NCIS season premiere is going to be part of a crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i.

Arriving on Monday, September 19, the first episode of NCIS Season 20 will lead right into the first episode of NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2.

Ahead of the big day, a full episode synopsis for the NCIS season premiere has been released, giving us all a good look at what the team is dealing with this fall.

CBS also put out a full synopsis of the NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere so that fans have some strong hints about how the night is going to end.

NCIS Season 20 set photos

“Just when we thought the squad room couldn’t get any better – our friends from the island showed up! You won’t want to miss the two-hour #NCIS and #NCISHawaii premiere crossover event happening Monday, September 19 at 9/8c!” reads the new set photo that NCIS has released as part of the promotion for the season premiere.

Not to be outdone, NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey dropped a video of her own on the social media pages of her spin-off.

“ICYMI – @VanessaLachey is bringing some island magic to the mainland for the #NCIS and #NCISHawaii premiere crossover event! Don’t miss the two worlds colliding on Monday, September 19 starting at 9/8c on @CBS,” reads the caption for her video.

Behind the scenes with cast members

Wilmer Valderrama (he plays Agent Nick Torres on NCIS) took to his Instagram page to share some photos of a scene he filmed with Vanessa Lachey (Agent Jane Tennant) during the crossover.

Taking to her Instagram account, Diona Reasonover (she plays Kasie Hines) shared a video showing her back on the NCIS set with Brian Dietzen (he plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer).

And if you haven’t seen the photo that Katrina Law shared (she plays Agent Jessica Knight), here is her posing on the NCIS set with some of the other main players on the NCIS Season 20 cast.

As a reminder, the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i season premieres arrive on Monday, September 19. It’s going to be a big night for the shows, but there is also plenty of time to go back and watch the finales from the spring in order to be refreshed on the latest storylines.

NCIS premieres September 19 at 9/8c on CBS.