NCIS: Hawai’i spoilers about the season premiere revealed in synopsis

NCIS: Hawai’i spoilers about Season 2, Episode 1 have been revealed through the synopsis from CBS.

We already knew that a big crossover with NCIS would open the Fall 2022 season, but the network has released several additional details for fans to consume this summer.

It’s still a while until the NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere debuts on Monday, September 19, but it’s never too early to start looking at what the writers will do when the show returns.

And since there are so many days until Season 2 begins, fans have time to go back and watch the final few episodes of Season 1 to be refreshed on what has happened.

CBS quickly pulled the trigger on renewing the latest NCIS spin-off, and the TV ratings in that 10/9c timeslot on Monday nights made it an easy decision. It’s also clear that the show is benefiting quite a bit from its lead-in, NCIS.

Following the success of a crossover night that NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i had in the spring, it’s also no surprise that CBS is trying it again this fall.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2, Episode 1 synopsis

“Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track The Raven’s whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, on the exciting conclusion to the special crossover event and the season two premiere,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2, Episode 1.

As for the first hour of the event, here is the full NCIS Season 20 premiere synopsis.

