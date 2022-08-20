NCIS: Los Angeles reveals important guest for Callen’s wedding

Chris O’Donnell is back as Callen on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles returns soon with new episodes, and an important detail about a Season 14 substory has been revealed.

Last season on the show, Callen finally asked Anna to marry him, setting it up so that a wedding could come for the characters played by Chris O’Donnell and Bar Paly.

In regard to that NCIS: LA wedding, there are certainly a lot of guests that fans of the show would like to see appearing for an episode or two.

At the top of that guest list might be Nell Jones and Eric Beale, the two tech people who helped the team for many years. The couple drove off into the sunset at the end of Season 12.

Having Nell and Eric come back would be a lot of fun to watch, as the characters had a huge impact on NCIS: LA over the years.

But when it comes to Callen, it seems that there is one person in particular that he needs to have at his wedding, and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill revealed how that will impact the new season.

Callen needs Hetty at his wedding

“[Callen] realizes he has unfinished business, and wouldn’t want to get married without Hetty present,” stated Gemmill in an interview with TVLine.

It makes sense, and it would be a nice treat for Linda Hunt (she plays Hetty Lange) to return to being a more active member of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. It just wouldn’t seem right if Hetty wasn’t at Callen’s wedding.

“The plan is to go and rescue her at some point, find out what she’s gotten herself into. We’re just trying to figure out schedule-wise when we can pull that off,” Gemmill elaborated.

The producers have tried to keep Hunt as safe as possible with the new health protocols since she is 77 years old. It has led to her being in far fewer episodes than in the past, including just one in Season 13 (the premiere).

NCIS: Los Angles Season 14 airs at a new time

An important note about the new season of NCIS: Los Angeles is that it will be airing at a new time on Sunday nights. During Season 13, the show was on at 9/8c each week, but that has been shifted to 10/9c for Season 14.

The first new episode is slated to arrive on Sunday, October 6.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.