NCIS: Los Angeles returns at a new time for Season 14

NCIS: Los Angeles is finally ready to return with a new season, but fans need to note that it will be at a new time on Sunday nights.

The season premiere for NCIS: LA arrives on Sunday, October 9, when the mystery of what Hetty Lange has been up to will start to unravel.

Recently, the showrunner did reveal how Hetty’s absence is impacting Callen.

CBS has decided to shift things again, with the introduction of a new drama on Sunday evenings that is going to push NCIS: LA back in the nightly schedule.

Sunday’s will begin with a new season of The Equalizer airing at 8/7c each week. That will then be followed by a new Jimmy Smits series called East New York at 9/8c.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 will air at 10/9c on Sunday nights, forcing fans to tune in even later this fall. That’s going to be a difficult change for some viewers, but the good news is that Paramount+ will be a great way to catch up.

Details about NCIS: Los Angeles for Fall 2022

There are a lot of intriguing aspects of the upcoming season that will be exciting, and here are some NCIS: LA spoilers about that. The show is also going to touch on a villain from an earlier season.

Additionally, we have some NCIS: LA sneak peeks here that give us all a look at what will take place on the season premiere.

We're getting right into the thick of it on the #NCISLA Season 14 premiere, tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/KpSvqcgpOf — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) October 8, 2022

A huge three-show NCIS crossover is coming soon, which will have the casts of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i all working together on one story. That’s going to be a neat way to tie Los Angeles and Hawai’i together in Fall 2022.

Regarding the spin-off that got canceled, Lucas Black did a new interview about his NCIS: New Orleans exit, going into more detail about what he has been up to following the death of his character on the show.

Below is a video clip of one storyline that is going to be covered during the NCIS: LA season premiere.

For fans of the NCIS shows who need to catch up on past episodes, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a great way for NCIS: LA fans to go back and watch Season 13 episodes, as there were some important ones from last spring that will impact the show this fall.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.