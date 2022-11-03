NCIS Halloween: Cast members dress up to celebrate

Katrina Law (Agent Knight) is an NCIS cast member who enjoys dressing up. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS may be on hiatus at CBS, but that hasn’t stopped cast members from celebrating Halloween.

As we wait for NCIS to return from hiatus, people from each of the three programs shared their costumes on social media.

Brian Dietzen from NCIS, Vanessa Lachey from NCIS: Hawai’i, and Daniela Ruah from NCIS: Los Angeles have led the charge.

In the past, themed episodes of NCIS revolved around Abby Sciuto (played by Pauley Perrette) decorating her lab.

Perrette moved on to other projects, and the producers brought Diona Reasonover to play Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines.

For fans who want to go back and watch some of the older Halloween episodes of NCIS, they are all available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS cast members dress up for Halloween

Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast, celebrated Halloween by pretending an alien was abducting him in the post below. A peculiar figure is on his table in the second photo on his Instagram post.

Sasha Alexander, who used to play Caitlin Todd on NCIS, also shared the costume that she wore for Halloween 2022.

Katrina Law — she plays Agent Jessica Knight on the NCIS cast — celebrated in her own way with a post she made. Earlier, Katrina had noted that she was dressing up as a dragon, but she hasn’t shared the photos of her finished project.

The NCIS spin-offs also celebrate Halloween 2022

Vanessa Lachey from NCIS: Hawai’i got her whole family involved in dressing up, as she and her husband, Nick Lachey, played convicts for their kids dressed up as NCIS agents.

Daniela Ruah (Agent Kensi Blye) from the NCIS: Los Angeles cast also put together a themed costume with her family. While she and one of her daughters dressed as elves, her husband and other daughter went as dragons.

Eric Christian Olsen from the NCIS: LA cast also got into the action, as he and his family went with a Harry Potter theme. He says that his family is dressed as Harry, Hermione, Malfoy, Hedwig, and Professor Mcgonagall in the photo shared below.

In a humorous post, LL COOL J from NCIS: LA shared a post of someone dressed up as him for Halloween.

Don’t forget, a big three-show NCIS crossover event is coming soon, where we will get to see all of these people share one storyline on CBS. That will be a big series of episodes for the shows, and it should arrive in early 2023.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.