NCIS hiatus: No new episode on Monday night

An NCIS hiatus is underway, meaning it will be a short while until the next new episode of the show airs on CBS.

Unfortunately, breaks like this happen each fall, with only so many new episodes slated to air before the holiday break.

So far, six episodes for NCIS Season 20 have aired so far, including the episode called The Good Fighter, which debuted on October 24.

Following that episode’s airing, NCIS began a three-week hiatus where repeat episodes would be showing on Monday nights.

This means that there is no new episode of NCIS on October 31 or on November 7.

Likewise, those evenings will include repeat episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i, as the spin-off is also taking a short break.

When is the next new episode of NCIS Season 20?

NCIS returns on Monday, November 14 with the next new episode for Season 20. It might seem like a big break, but the story could be a really good one.

Season 20, Episode 7 is called Love Lost, and on that night, NCIS will investigate the Secretary of the Navy when her husband claims that she tried to murder him.

Guest-starring on the NCIS cast will be actress Carolyn Hennesy as Secretary of the Navy, Tara Flynn.

Michael Kostroff will also guest star as Felix Lassiter.

As a reminder, the NCIS episode called Love Lost will air for the first time on Monday, November 14 at 9/8c on CBS.

More news from the NCIS Universe

A big three-show crossover for the NCIS shows has already been filmed. Recently, a photo from the NCIS set was shared, giving us all a glimpse at what is going on behind the scenes.

Not too long ago, plot details for the NCIS crossover came out, presenting what could be an exciting story for the writers to tell. This will be the first time that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i will have one storyline that crosses over the three shows.

TV promos for the big event will likely come out during the winter, with the expectation that we will get to watch the big crossover take place near the beginning of 2023.

As a reminder, all past episodes of NCIS can be streamed on Paramount+. That’s a great way to go back and watch (or re-watch) what has taken place in Season 20 so far.

Paramount+ also has past episodes of NCIS: LA, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: New Orleans available for fans to watch.

