NCIS: Behind the scenes coverage of epic crossover with NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i revealed

NCIS has a huge crossover coming up soon with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i.

Recently, some details about the plot of the NCIS crossover were released, giving us all a big teaser about what’s going to happen.

While we wait for the big day(s) to arrive, some really interesting stuff has been posted on social media as filming takes place.

Even though the episode(s) won’t make it to CBS for a while, the casts had to get together to film most of the joint scenes so that things could be edited before the winter hiatus.

This will be the first time that a three-show crossover will take place between these dramas, so it’s certainly important that they get it right.

Previously, NCIS has had a crossover with Los Angeles, and to open the latest season, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i presented interlocked premieres.

Below is an image that actor Wilmer Valderrama (he plays Nick Torres) shared on his Instagram account. In it, we can see people from the NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i casts smiling for the camera. Valderrama is the only person from the primary show (NCIS) that can be seen in the photo.

“Gonna go ahead and leave this ‘first time ever’ over here, Three’s Company? Or 3 #NCIS teams joining for 1 epic case?

Coming soon….,” Valderrama wrote as the caption for his post.

Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i, did an Instagram Live where she shared some thoughts while she watched her show with a fellow cast member. She doesn’t typically go live, so this was a special treat.

The video itself is filmed in a Los Angeles hotel, where the ladies were staying as they filmed crossover scenes with the other NCIS shows. They speak a bit about that in the video.

More NCIS news

The NCIS: Los Angeles premiere just aired, and it provided a very intense storyline involving Hetty Lange and her possible death. By the episode’s end, fans had learned that she wasn’t killed in Syria as one segment had insinuated.

Looking ahead during Season 14, the NCIS: LA showrunner provided some Hetty spoilers, giving fans a sense of what could be coming up for some of the characters on the show.

To catch up on any of the current season’s episodes for NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and/or NCIS: Los Angeles, all episodes are available for streaming through Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.