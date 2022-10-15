NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about Hetty Lange revealed by showrunner

Chris O’Donnell stars as Callen on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers point to what will happen with the character of Hetty Lange as Season 14 of the hit drama continues to roll out new episodes.

Fans tuning in for the season premiere of NCIS: LA witnessed a worrisome few moments when it seemed like the writers had killed off Hetty.

The good news is that Hetty didn’t die, but she may have been staging her death due to what has been happening in Syria.

The last time we saw Hetty was on the Season 13 premiere, when she surprised Callen at the main offices. He wanted to ask Hetty some questions, but she went out on a mission before he could get those answers.

Callen sent someone after Hetty to keep tabs on her, but his mole in Syria also lost track of where the mysterious lady had gone. And that’s where things were left as Season 14 began.

Thankfully, we have some specific comments directly from NCIS: LA executive producer R. Scott Gemmill about what will happen next.

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about Hetty Lange

“Hetty has been an integral force within the agency and an especially important part of Callen’s past,” Gemmill told Variety.

“As Callen starts thinking about his upcoming wedding to Anna, he would want Hetty present. The plan is to go and rescue her at some point and find out what she’s gotten herself into in Syria, but we’re just trying to figure out when we can pull it off. The goal is to make it happen this season,” Gemmill went on to elaborate.

This seems to clarify that Callen and likely some other team members are going to travel overseas to track down and possibly rescue Hetty. A storyline like that could lead to Callen inviting Hetty to his upcoming wedding with Anna.

NCIS: LA can’t have too much Linda Hunt

During the long run of NCIS: Los Angeles, one of the most essential characters in the show is Hetty Lange. Actress Linda Hunt has played the part to perfection, making the show better with each episodeshe appears on.

Getting her back on set would be a huge boost for the show, especially if she could share some screen time with Gerald McRaney, who continues to play Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride on the show.

As a reminder, NCIS: LA Season 14 airs at a new time, so keep that in mind when tuning in for new episodes. To catch up on what has transpired this season, episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

Additionally, a huge three-show NCIS Universe crossover is coming up soon for the dramas.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.