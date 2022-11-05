NCIS Season 21 on the way with latest news?

Wilmer Valderrama is a big part of the NCIS Season 20 cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.Com/carrie-nelson

NCIS Season 21 might be a sure thing at CBS based on the updated ratings numbers for Fall 2022.

In the latest update from Nielsen, which has taken into account the last two weeks of September and October, a clear outlook on television ratings has been presented.

NCIS is again the No. 1 show on television, with Season 20 episodes leading the way in the latest combined ratings.

This is a huge accomplishment for the long-running CBS show, putting it just ahead of FBI and Chicago Fire as the most-watched show on TV.

Additional CBS shows locked into the top 10 are 60 Minutes at No. 4, Equalizer at No. 5, Young Shelden at No. 6, and Ghosts at No. 7.

Further down in the rankings, NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 places at No. 15 so far. This is through the first six episodes of the new season, which is an excellent showing for the new program.

No official news on NCIS Season 21 yet

There has been no official statement from CBS about NCIS Season 21 taking place, so we will have to wait a bit longer to find out the true fate of the show.

But based on how good the ratings have been for NCIS Season 20, it’s hard to imagine that the network would pull the plug on the drama. Even though there have been quite a few cast changes in recent years, including Mark Harmon leaving, NCIS continues to be extremely popular.

in this week’s episode of say it with emojis feat. Torres… pic.twitter.com/fogkmxxlvT — CBS Studios (@CBSTVStudios) November 2, 2022

More news from the world of NCIS

A big three-show crossover will be coming soon for NCIS, Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i. This will be the first time the network has pulled off a full three-show storyline with these dramas, so that could be a lot of fun for the fans.

A lot of work has been put in behind the scenes, including getting everyone involved in one location. If it goes well, doing NCIS crossovers could again become a regular occurrence at CBS.

Recently, people from NCIS posted on social media about the big event, helping to create some additional buzz about what’s to come. And here are details about the plot to the crossover, which sounds pretty exciting on paper.

We're throwing it back this Halloween to some classically spooky moments from #NCIS' past — tell us what your costume is below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/oPfwDiGXBp — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) October 31, 2022

To celebrate the holiday, many people from NCIS dressed up for Halloween with their families and friends.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.