NCIS: Los Angeles episode schedule includes fall finale, crossover

Deeks remains a big part of the NCIS: Los Angeles team. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles fall finale and the upcoming crossover event have been added to the CBS schedule.

As a lot of fans have seen, CBS just announced the NCIS crossover date, allowing fans to place it on the calendar for Winter 2023.

Since all three NCIS programs will be airing on the same evening, that will be important for fans of the spin-off to note well in advance.

There have also been some NCIS Universe cast members sharing information on social media, including a photo that features a lot of people from NCIS: LA.

But before the crossover arrives, the team in Los Angeles has several other episodes to debut first, including a fall finale that might be coming up too quickly for some fans.

And for anyone who has been having a difficult time staying up late on Sunday nights to watch NCIS: LA Season 14 episodes, the ones that have already debuted are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 schedule of new episodes

Below is the upcoming schedule for episodes from NCIS: LA Season 14. It also reveals where the winter hiatus is going to be taking place for the Sunday night drama.

Take note that the fall finale is scheduled for November 27, meaning no new episodes will air during the month of December.

Sign up for our newsletter!

November 13: NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 6 called Glory of the Sea

November 20: NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 7 called Survival of the Fittest

November 27: NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 8 called Let It Burn

January 2: NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 9 called A Long Time Coming

Alright, no more beating around the bush — it's finally time for an all-NEW episode of #NCISLA. 👏 Who's tuning in? 🥳 pic.twitter.com/UMo40m98dj — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) November 13, 2022

More news from the world of NCIS

The new episode schedule for NCIS has also been released for Season 20, revealing that there aren’t many new episodes left before that show also has its winter hiatus.

Things have been going really well for the Monday night drama, even as the show tries to adjust to a new night and time. The viewers have followed NCIS, leading to it being the most-watched drama on television this fall.

With the big crossover coming up in January between the three NCIS Universe shows, that gives fans a lot of time to go back and watch recent episodes during the upcoming hiatus. And if the crossover does well in the television ratings, it could be something that happens more often.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.