NCIS fall finale coming up with a special guest star

Agent Torres is an important part of the NCIS team. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS fall finale is coming up soon, presenting the final new episode of the calendar year.

So far, the first eight episodes for NCIS Season 20 have already debuted, with all of them available for streaming on Paramount+.

When we last saw the cast in action, it was on the episode called Turkey Trot, which served as a holiday installment for the hit drama.

After that, a brief hiatus began, which will come to an end with the December 5 episode of NCIS. This episode will be a bit of an island, though.

After the December 5 episode, the NCIS fall schedule will begin its long winter hiatus. But, at least there is an interesting episode to wrap up the fall 2022 installments.

Some additional good news is that someone is returning to the NCIS cast for the fall finale, ramping up the excitement level for what CBS fans will get to watch.

NCIS fall finale synopsis

“NCIS investigates the death of a college student who was killed while running across the street and had connections to McGee’s wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman),” reads the full synopsis for the NCIS 2022 fall finale.

This will serve as NCIS Season 20, Episode 9, and actress Margo Harshman is going to play a big part in it. The return of Delilah Fielding (Agent McGee’s wife) should be a lot of fun, especially since we haven’t seen her in a while.

The big NCIS crossover event is coming

We are all counting down the days until the NCIS crossover with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i debuts on CBS. Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer, as the drop date for the crossover is January 2, 2023.

Some real footage from the NCIS crossover event may air after the fall finales have debuted, giving us a clearer picture of how it will all play out. CBS has made it very easy on the fans, as well, with all three shows airing episodes on the same night.

This will be the first time that this particular trio of shows has been involved in a crossover, and if the ratings are good, it might not be the last time, either.

To pass the time until the NCIS fall finale, all previous episodes of the show and its spin-offs are available for streaming on Paramount+. This might be a great time to catch up on what is taking place with the Los Angeles and Hawai’i teams before the crossover.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.