NCIS crossover date delayed by CBS

Vanessa Lachey stars on NCIS: Hawai’i and is taking part in the huge crossover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeS/Admedia

The NCIS crossover date has been postponed, despite all of the early promotion that CBS was doing for the big event.

Coming up soon, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i are participating in a crossover event where new episodes of all three shows will air on the same night.

Recently, the first NCIS crossover trailer was released, giving fans a good look at what it will be like when all of the primary agents are in one room.

And for any fans who want some more details, here are the plot points for the NCIS event, which give an understandable reason for why people from each of the three shows will be joining together on one night.

The way that it will work for television viewers is that the night will start with an episode of NCIS at 8/7c, move into a new NCIS: Hawai’i episode at 9/8c, and then conclude with NCIS: Los Angeles at 10/9c.

Previously, CBS had been advertising that everything would take place on Monday, January 2, but fans are going to have to change those calendars.

CBS put out a new press release that states the return date for the three NCIS shows is now Monday, January 9.

This means we will have to wait one week longer for the big event to arrive, which also means the winter hiatus has been extended a bit longer.

This definitely might make it even more necessary for fans to go back and re-watch the latest episodes of the show before the crossover arrives.

Our faces when someone dares to utter the sentence "I'm not caught up on #NCISLA". Don't be that friend. Catch up now on @ParamountPlus. https://t.co/DIZ06nUbC2 pic.twitter.com/KNn6qeoivx — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) December 4, 2022

More NCIS news

Some sad news just came out, which revealed that NCIS and NCIS: LA director Terrence O’Hara has died. He also worked on NCIS: New Orleans for a number of years.

We expect to see title cards pop up at the end of future episodes that denote the loss that the NCIS family has just experienced.

In other news, Michael Weatherly teased a return to NCIS. He has been gone from the show for a number of years now, but there have been constant rumors about a possible return. Now, Weatherly has created new buzz by bringing it up himself.

As a reminder, all previous episodes from the current seasons of the NCIS shows are available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also where fans can go to re-live some of the classic episodes from NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.