NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles director Terrence O’Hara has died

Mark Harmon starred on NCIS and worked with Terrence O’Hara for years. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS director Terrence O’Hara has passed away at the age of 76.

Over the years, Terence worked on NCIS as well as the spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

Maddie O’Hara, his daughter, made an extensive post on Instagram that shared the sad news.

Already, people who have worked with him over the years, like Renee Felice Smith from NCIS: LA, have been leaving kind messages of support for the family.

“On Monday, December 5th, my dad passed away. I never thought I’d be writing those words— it’s surreal,” Maddie began the post about her dad.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“He’s been quietly battling for the past 5 years, this whole time, directing, working, fighting, and smiling through it,” Maddie stated after revealing that her father had been dealing with cancer.

Terrence O’Hara’s NCIS credits

In total, Terrence directed 56 episodes of NCIS, 29 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, and four episodes of NCIS: New Orleans.

Other projects that he worked on included directing 13 episodes of Grimm, 13 episodes of Renegade, 12 episodes of Smallville, and six episodes of The Blacklist.

Showing his length of involvement with the NCIS Universe, Terrence also directed 17 episodes of JAG.

Earlier in his Hollywood career, Terrence acted a few times, including a 1981 episode of CHiPs and a 1982 episode of The Greatest American Hero.

Fans of the show should expect to see a title card or two during a future episode(s) that honor Terrence’s work on the shows.

Below is the post that Maddie wrote about her father.

More news from the world of NCIS

A big event is coming up for the trio of NCIS shows currently on TV, and the first crossover trailer was released. It gives an early look at what fans can expect to see from the new episodes.

On social media, Michael Weatherly teased a return to NCIS, creating some buzz among fans of the show. He played Agent Tony DiNozzo for quite a few years but left and went to work on Bull.

All of the shows are currently on a break for the long winter hiatus, with no new episodes slated to debut until early January 2023. The first episodes back will be the crossover night that CBS will likely start heavily advertising very soon.

The @NCIS_CBS special agent, @WValderrama loves being part of the amazing franchise. But for the actor, it’s also about the legacy he’ll leave behind.



Check out our exclusive interview and photoshoot with the star. https://t.co/pQWRYbPWaf pic.twitter.com/YmQwa3FIUx — WATCH Magazine (@CBSWatch) December 6, 2022

Past episodes of all the NCIS shows that Terrence O’Hara worked on are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c and NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.