NCIS spoilers: Everything you need to know about the crossover

NCIS spoilers about the upcoming crossover with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i have been revealed.

CBS has slowly been releasing information about the big event, but now we have a good feel for what the storyline will entail.

The NCIS crossover is going to take place on Monday, January 2. It will mark the return date for all three shows at the end of the winter hiatus.

January 2 will be the first time all three dramas have aired new episodes on the same night, but it will also be much easier for fans who want to tune in for all of them.

The evening will begin at 8/7c with a brand new episode of NCIS, followed by Hawai’i at 9/8c, and then Los Angeles at 10/9c to wrap things up.

A television promo has not yet been released, as the NCIS fall finale still needs to debut. The show is also going to be featuring a returning character to help spice things up.

NCIS spoilers about the 2023 crossover

The death of a beloved professor that taught characters from each of the shows is going to bring everyone together. Though the man’s death is staged as a suicide, his students (all of these NCIS agents) have a different theory.

From there, the hunt is going to begin for a hitman who is going to be targeting members of the various NCIS teams. That should make it a very exciting night, with characters from each of the dramas intermingling on the different shows.

Most of the primary characters from the Los Angeles and Hawai’i spin-offs will appear during the earlier episode of NCIS to tip things off. And from there, the investigating begins, likely leading to some exciting moments when the night finally comes to an end.

More news from the NCIS Universe

There is a lot going on with the three NCIS shows this fall, and many new episodes in the winter and spring will continue those stories. Having the crossover right in the middle of the season will likely help breathe some fresh air into the entire franchise.

To catch up on all of the Fall 2022 episodes, fans can stream them on Paramount+. That’s where fans can also go back and watch every episode from NCIS: New Orleans.

Also, Michael Weatherly teased an NCIS return recently, causing a lot of buzz about the potential of Anthony DiNozzo coming back to the franchise.

And here is info on the NCIS guest star who is going to resurface during the fall finale.

Just as a reminder, the three-show NCIS crossover arrives on January 4, 2023.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.