NCIS: Higher Education promo released for fall finale

Katrina Law is an important part of the NCIS Season 20 cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS returns with a fall finale called Higher Education.

This is going to be the last new episode before the long winter hiatus, and CBS has begun airing a TV promo for it.

Previously, it was revealed that the NCIS fall finale will feature a returning character, giving the show something extra for the final new episode of the calendar year.

No, it’s not going to be Mark Harmon returning to play Gibbs again– even though that’s something a lot of NCIS fans would love to see.

And no, it’s not Michael Weatherly returning to play Anthony DiNozzo either, even though there have been rumors about it.

Despite having no Gibbs or DiNozzo, NCIS fans should tune in at 9/8c on Monday, December 5 to see the latest installment from Season 20.

NCIS Season 20, Episode 9 TV promo

Below is the commercial that CBS is currently running for the December 5 episode of NCIS. As a reminder, it is called Higher Education, which seems like a reference to a university setting.

As should be expected, there appears to be another suspect who runs when an NCIS agent approaches them with some questions.

“NCIS investigates the death of a college student who was killed while running across the street and had connections to McGee’s wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman),” reads the synopsis for Higher Education.

More from the world of NCIS

Following the December 5 episode of NCIS, the show takes a hiatus until the end of the calendar year.

The great news is that NCIS Season 20 picks up early in January 2023, with a new episode already scheduled for Monday, January 2.

On the return night, the NCIS crossover event will also take place, with new episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles debuting. It should be an action-packed evening with a lot of the characters meeting for the first time.

Mark your calendars and get ready – the first EVER #NCISVerse crossover is coming!#NCIS, #NCISLA, and #NCISHawaii are joining forces for 3 action-packed hours of television on Monday, January 2 on CBS. You DON’T want to miss this! 😏 pic.twitter.com/nUEnnu5wbh — CBS (@CBS) November 11, 2022

So far in Fall 2022, the NCIS ratings have been very impressive, suggesting we aren’t too far from an announcement about Season 21. While the NCIS cast definitely has a lot of new faces, fans continue to tune in by the millions.

Even the move from Tuesdays over to Mondays hasn’t stopped NCIS from being one of the most-watched shows on all of television. It will be interesting to see if the show also gets a bump in viewership numbers from that upcoming crossover.

To catch up on previous episodes from all three NCIS programs, they are available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also a good way to go back and watch some of the classic episodes that featured Gibbs, DiNozzo, and Abby Sciuto.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.