Yellowstone star joins NCIS crossover event

The NCIS crossover event is coming up soon, and there are a number of guest stars who will help make it an exciting night on CBS.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a Star Trek actor is joining NCIS to start out the night, giving the show a little extra punch.

That’s the first show of the night, beginning the crossover evening on January 9 at 8/7c.

A big name is also joining the NCIS: Hawai’i cast for the night, with actress Dawn Olivieri about to make her debut on the show.

Dawn is playing Melina Delvin, a mysterious character that is featured in the new extended trailer for the crossover event.

While this will be the first time that Dawn has appeared in the NCIS Universe, she is certainly no stranger to television shows.

Who plays Melina Delvin on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast?

Currently, Dawn Olivieri is starring in Yellowstone, where she can be seen as Sarah Atwood during Season 5 of the hit show.

Dawn was also featured in the Yellowstone spin-off, 1883, where she played Claire Dutton on two episodes.

Before her appearances in the Yellowstone universe, she also played Amy Nelson on six episodes of SEAL Team, Monica Talbot for the run of House of Lies, and Lydia on Heroes and Heroes: Slow Burn.

More from the NCIS crossover event

By now, most fans of the NCIS shows have seen that the crossover event got postponed until Monday, January 9. It’s also important to note that the NCIS: LA return date will hit before then.

That night, NCIS will air at 8/7c, followed by NCIS: Hawai’i at 9/8c, ending with NCIS: Los Angeles at 10/9c. All three shows are debuting new episodes, and this will be the first time they have had a crossover on the same night.

Going back to actress Dawn Olivieri, she is featured in the full-length trailer shared below. Early in the action scenes, we see her speaking to some of the NCIS agents, where she notes that they will need to depend on her to survive.

All prior episodes for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+, where fans can watch them during the long winter hiatus. When the shows do return, they will be part of the huge crossover event in January 2023.

NCIS airs at 9/8c, and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.