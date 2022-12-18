Star Trek actor joins NCIS Universe for crossover

Agent McGee will be one of the main characters in the NCIS crossover. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS crossover is going to feature a Star Trek actor when the big event arrives in January.

While plot details had already been revealed, CBS just released the first full-length trailer for the NCIS crossover, and it gives us some real footage.

Included in that footage is actor Robert Picardo, who will be playing Retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant Dale Harding.

Harding is a former FLETC instructor who has helped train some of the most recognizable characters from all the NCIS shows.

That former instructor’s death will bring together the teams from three different programs to solve one huge case.

As an important reminder, the NCIS crossover drop date has changed, with CBS moving it back on the television schedule.

Who plays Dale Harding on the NCIS cast?

Actor Robert Picardo has been in the business for a long time, but he might still be most recognized for his role as a holographic doctor in the world of Star Trek.

Known as The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager, Picardo also appeared in Star Trek: First Contact during important scenes that helped merge Next Generation with Voyager.

Other big roles that Picardo has played over the years include Dr. Dick Richard on China Beach and, more recently, Ithamar Conkey on the television show Dickinson.

In the NCIS crossover trailer shared below, we get to see Picardo featured.

Have turned down offer to be the new #jamesbond, knowing how it would hurt ⁦⁦@BrentSpiner⁩ . He has been practicing with martinis far longer. pic.twitter.com/Z2fJsBWKsK — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) December 18, 2022

More news from NCIS Universe

Before the NCIS return date, we first get a new episode of NCIS: LA on the Sunday night prior. That will be a stand-alone episode and something fun before the casts collide the next evening.

And speaking about the crossover, a character return was teased, giving fans of the shows some hope about who it might revolve around. No matter who it ends up being, it will certainly give fans something to buzz about for the rest of that week.

There was also a recent social media tease from former star Michael Weatherly, who stated that he wants to play Agent Anthony DiNozzo again in the future. That’s something that might work if the show starts closing in on a series finale, which may be a long way down the road due to its continued success in the TV ratings.

🥁 And now, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for… three worlds coming together to create ONE epic night of television. Don’t miss the #NCISCrossover Event — Monday, January 9th on @CBS. #NCIS #NCISHawaii #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/RUy0HOhNn1 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) December 17, 2022

To get prepared for the big three-hour crossover event, fans can go back and stream all previous episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i by using Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.