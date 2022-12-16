Will Hetty Lange be featured in the NCIS: Los Angeles crossover?

Linda Hunt (she plays Hetty Lange) has been largely absent from NCIS: Los Angeles lately. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles has been missing Hetty Lange for a while now, but maybe the crossover will bring her back in a fashion?

For years, actress Linda Hunt starred as the boss of the NCIS team based on L.A.

Due to a variety of reasons, including trying to keep her safe during the health crisis, Linda has been mostly absent from recent seasons of the show.

In fact, the last time that she appeared on the show was back on the Season 13 premiere in Fall 2021.

During her time away, the producers brought in talented actor Gerald McRaney as Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride. That filled the hole in leadership.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Kilbride brings a lot to the show, most NCIS: LA fans would agree that he is still no Hetty.

Has Hetty Lange been teased for the NCIS crossover?

A big tease was made about the upcoming three-show NCIS crossover. This is where fans will get three hours of the shows all in one night. For anyone who didn’t hear yet, the NCIS crossover has also moved nights.

“A very satisfying audio Easter egg” awaits the fans of one of the shows. That’s what TV Line just teased in regard to the evening of the crossover, which definitely suggests a former or missing character is going to get some time in the spotlight.

Yes, it is also possible that this could be Gibbs from NCIS, but since he is still a producer of the show, he could just pop up for a guest spot and not need to just use his voice.

It would be a really nice treat for NCIS: LA fans if we even just get to hear Hetty’s voice, but we are all going to have to tune in this January to find out who makes that special appearance.

More from the world of NCIS

In some sad news, a director for NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles has died, and we expect to see him mentioned in a title card or two during future episodes of the shows.

And it should be noted that the NCIS: LA return date hits before the crossover event, so fans will want to mark it on the calendar in case it doesn’t get advertised a lot by CBS.

Happy Daniela Ruah day to all who celebrate. ❤️ Join us in wishing this icon a very happy birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lj8R1OtmpY — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) December 2, 2022

While we all wait for the shows to return, every past episode of the programs can be streamed using Paramount+. And that includes all the episodes NCIS: New Orleans aired on CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.