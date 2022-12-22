NCIS: Hawai’i cast joined by new actor for dramatic storyline

Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

The NCIS: Hawai’i cast has added a new guest star for an episode that will air later in Season 2.

While much of the focus has been on the big crossover event that will debut soon, the show still has to film quite a few episodes that will air in the winter and spring.

Now, we have learned that actor Jake Weber is joining the show as a former agent who has some animosity toward Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey).

Weber plays former NCIS Agent Jim Carter, who lost his job after Tennant became the Special Agent in Charge.

When we next see Jim Carter, he will be serving as the head of security at a university, and we definitely expect there to be some animosity between himself and Tennant.

This will reportedly take place on NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2, Episode 14, which will debut in the spring.

Who is Jake Weber on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast?

In his lengthy career on television, actor Jake Weber has starred on Medium as Joe DuBois, 13 Reasons Why as Barry Walker, Star: Trek Discovery as Zareh, Homeland as Brett O’Keefe, and various other episode arcs on big TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In a brief interview he gave while Medium was on the air, Weber can be seen below.

NCIS: Hawai’i has a big part in crossover event

On January 9, 2023, the NCIS Universe will be debuting its huge three-show crossover.

The night begins with a new episode of NCIS at 8/7c, where several stars of NCIS: Hawai’i will make guest appearances to help get the night started.

Then, at 9/8c on January 9, a new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i will air that helps further the crossover story. This will allow even more show characters to participate in the big night.

Joining the NCIS: Hawai’i cast for the crossover is a Yellowstone actress who should help bring some really good drama to the show. She can definitely hold her own on the small screen, and her mysterious role is something to look forward to for fans.

To catch up on episodes from the first two seasons of NCIS: Hawai’i, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a good way for new show fans to enjoy some content before the winter and spring episodes arrive.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.