NCIS crossover spoilers: What to expect on each show

Katrina Law stars on NCIS and will appear in the 2023 crossover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

The NCIS crossover event is coming up soon, with the three-show night taking place on Monday, January 9.

For a while now, CBS has been pushing advertisements, including TV spots and trailers shared on social media.

Recently, a full-length NCIS crossover trailer was released (linked here) that shows there will be a lot of action on the big night.

It all begins at 8/7c with a new episode of NCIS, followed by NCIS: Hawai’i at 9/8c, and then the story concludes on NCIS: Los Angeles at 10/9c.

This is the first time that all three shows from the NCIS Universe have aired new episodes on the same night, so it’s understandable why so many fans are very excited.

Since two of the three shows are airing for the first time since the long winter hiatus began, the excitement level is only going to build.

NCIS crossover spoilers

Below are some key details about what is going to take place during the three hours of television. However, we won’t give away too much; this is just for the fans who want a heads-up about what each show is going to cover.

The night begins with most of the primary agents from the three shows arriving in D.C. to celebrate the retirement of a Federal Law Enforcement Training Center professor. And that FLETC professor winds up dead from an apparent suicide.

The professor is played by a former Star Trek actor and he has a darker past than any of his former students had expected. This leads down a big rabbit hole, with a lot of senior agents fighting over who should be in charge.

A kidnapping and a Yellowstone guest star

After the agents have all come together on NCIS and become involved in an intense shoot-out, an episode of NCIS: Hawai’i gets to take center stage. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), and medical examiner Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) are taken hostage, ramping up the drama.

This is where a Yellowstone actress joins the NCIS: Hawai’i cast to cause a little havoc, and there are a lot of action sequences from the trailer that takes place during this hour.

The night ends with an explosive NCIS: Los Angeles

Storylines from the first two hours of the NCIS crossover will come to a head in the third hour when NCIS: Los Angeles hosts many of the key players.

A hitman is on the loose, NCIS: LA agents are in danger, and the Mojave Desert sets the backdrop for the key moments where everything comes together.

Will everyone from the three casts survive the big night? We are all going to have to tune in together to see it all play out live.

And for NCIS: LA fans, there are rumors of a Hetty Lange scene taking place.

To go back and watch any of the Fall 2022 episodes from the trio of shows, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

The 2023 NCIS crossover event begins January 9 at 8/7c on CBS.