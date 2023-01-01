NCIS Season 20 ratings extremely impressive, hint at renewal

Sean Murray stars as Agent Timothy McGee on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

The NCIS Season 20 ratings for Fall 2022 have been compiled, and the show has continued to do really well on its new night.

Moving to Monday nights for Season 19 was a bit shocking to fans, but CBS wanted to clear out Tuesdays for a block of FBI shows.

Yes, the numbers are down a bit from when NCIS aired on Tuesdays, but the show is still bringing in millions of viewers every week.

According to TV Line, the Fall 2022 episodes of NCIS averaged an estimated 9.72 million viewers– making it the most-watched broadcast program on television.

Those numbers are for new episodes, but repeat episodes also tend to bring in enough viewers to beat out a lot of original content from other networks at the same time slot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There are some sports programs drawing more viewers, like Sunday Night Football on NBC, but NCIS is beating out every entertainment show, including Yellowstone, Chicago Fire, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Where is the NCIS Season 21 announcement?

NCIS Season 21 almost seems like a given at this point, with millions of viewers continuing to make it the No. 1 drama on television.

A recent survey asked NCIS fans whether or not the show should be renewed or canceled, and a vast majority of viewers want more new episodes.

Still, there are definitely questions about how long the drama can last, and also if there are enough new stories left to tell that would make NCIS Season 21 compelling.

Extending the show would also give people like Mark Harmon more opportunities to return, and having Gibbs return could be a ratings gold mine if Mark wanted to get back to work.

🥁 And now, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for… three worlds coming together to create ONE epic night of television. Don’t miss the #NCISCrossover Event — Monday, January 9th on @CBS. #NCIS #NCISHawaii #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/RUy0HOhNn1 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) December 17, 2022

More NCIS news and notes

The big crossover for NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i arrives on Monday, January 9. Having all three shows on the same night is going to be exciting for the fans, and the trailer for the crossover event (shared above) looks really exciting.

A Yellowstone actress has joined NCIS: Hawai’i for its crossover episode, giving the show some added punch for the night.

There are also some possible spoilers about Hetty Lange returning to NCIS: LA out there, which is something that viewers of the show have been waiting a long time to experience.

You think you know a person, and then they go saying they prefer driving to taking the metro… 😅 The NCISverse comes together for the three-show #NCISCrossover Event, Monday, January 9. #NCISLA #NCISHawaii #NCIS pic.twitter.com/rVNVmXC6z1 — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) December 30, 2022

All NCIS Season 20 episodes that aired in Fall 2022 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.