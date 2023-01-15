NCIS crossover ratings: Is good news about renewals on the way at CBS?

Chris O’Donnell remains a star of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The NCIS crossover ratings have been updated, and CBS did extremely well with the Monday night event.

Having all three NCIS shows on the same night helped draw in a lot of fans, and an exciting story kept many people watching for the full three hours.

NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles each had their biggest audiences of the season, and setting a high-water mark also seems to indicate that more crossovers should be done.

Due to this success, the overall season numbers for each show also got a bump, possibly helping a lot when it comes to renewals.

It seems like a given that NCIS: Hawai’i will get a third season, but the other two shows still have some questions surrounding them.

Will NCIS Season 21 still roll on without Gibbs? And are there enough stories to tell for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 15?

Breaking down the NCIS crossover numbers

Starting out the night, NCIS drew an estimated 7.93 million viewers, bumping its season average up to 6.69 million viewers per new episode.

That was followed up by an estimated 7.36 million viewers watching NCIS: Hawai’i, giving the show a bump of its own to an average of 5.08 million viewers on Mondays.

NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up the night with an estimated 6.8 million viewers, raising its average on Sunday nights to 4.43 million viewers for Season 14.

During a typical week, new episodes of NCIS: LA air at 9/8c on Sundays, new episodes of NCIS air at 9/8c on Mondays, and the new content for NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c on Mondays.

More news and notes from NCIS

The numbers for NCIS Season 20 continue to be really good on Monday nights, so we hope to share soon that CBS has ordered up some more episodes.

Regarding NCIS, Brian Dietzen revealed some spoilers about his character (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) that will become obvious in the show’s next new episode.

And there have also been some interesting rumors popping up about a possible Tony and Ziva reunion on the show. That could also be a way to help with Season 20 ratings later this spring, or possibly if the show returns with Season 21 in Fall 2023.

For anyone who might have missed the NCIS crossover episodes, they are all available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also where fans can go to watch previous episodes that aired in Fall 2022.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.