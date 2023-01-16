NCIS: Los Angeles hiatus begins again after time switch at CBS

Daniela Ruah stars as Agent Kensi Blye on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Another NCIS: Los Angeles hiatus begins after the January 15 episode of the show.

This is going to be a bit of bad news for most fans, but at least three new episodes will have debuted in Winter 2023 already.

Even though the CBS drama recently returned from its winter hiatus, NFL playoff action is about to get top priority at the network.

Some fans of the show may have missed that there was a January 8 episode that aired before the big NCIS crossover event.

The good news is that the early episode is available for streaming on Paramount+, so it is easy to go back and catch up.

Shortly after the January 15 episode debuts, it will also be available for streaming.

Breaking down the new NCIS: LA episodes

As a reference point, the January 15 episode is NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 11, and it is called Best Seller.

The episode from before the crossover event was Season 14, Episode 9, and it is called Blood Bank.

And the crossover night featured Season 14, Episode 10, which is called A Long Time Coming.

Now, there will be no new episode debuting on Sunday, January 22.

The NCIS: LA ratings for the crossover night have come in, showing a huge uptick in overall viewership. Likewise, the numbers were also very impressive for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i on that evening.

It turns out that the rumors about Hetty Lange having some time during the episode were correct as well, and it was a nice treat for anyone who tuned in.

Looking ahead, the next big piece of news about the show will hopefully be a renewal announcement from CBS.

The network has been pretty quiet about a possible NCIS: LA Season 15, so we can only guess about the future of the show.

There have also been some intriguing rumors from NCIS, where a Ziva and Tony reunion just got teased. That’s something that many fans of the show have been asking to see for years.

For any fans who didn’t notice, NCIS: Los Angeles has been airing at 9/8c on Sunday evenings, giving it a slightly better timeslot than that 10/9c relegation on the weekend.

And as a reminder, every episode that has already debuted during the 14 seasons of NCIS: LA is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS