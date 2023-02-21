New seasons of NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i ordered by CBS

NCIS Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 have been ordered by CBS.

The great news was just revealed by the network and it means that new episodes of the shows will be arriving in Fall 2023.

Currently, NCIS is airing Season 20, with many new episodes left to debut this winter and spring.

Over at the new spin-off based in Hawai’i, the show led by Vanessa Lachey is deep into its second season.

Unfortunately, the renewal notice does not include NCIS: Los Angeles, even though a lot of fans would love more episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For anyone who hasn’t heard that news yet, CBS canceled NCIS: LA after 14 seasons.

The final episode for NCIS: Los Angeles will air in May of 2023, and it is expected that CBS will be running a lot of television promos before the series finale arrives.

NCIS is renewed for Season 21

“BIG news – get ready to grab your gear, because we’ve got more work to do,” reads the beginning of a note just posted to the Twitter account for NCIS.

“#NCIS has officially been renewed for Season 21! We’ll see you there,” reads the rest of the post, which includes a fun video of clips from recent episodes.

Getting this news during the month of February will help put everyone at ease who may have feared that NCIS Season 20 was going to be the end of the line for the series.

🚨 BIG news – get ready to grab your gear, because we’ve got more work to do. #NCIS has officially been renewed for Season 21! We’ll see you there. pic.twitter.com/Khog7IiXY1 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 21, 2023

NCIS: Hawai’i is renewed for Season 3

“You want it? You got it,” announces a post from the NCIS: Hawai’i Twitter page.

“More of the #NCISHawaii Ohana is headed your way. See you soon season 3!” reads the rest of the caption.

You want it? You got it. More of the #NCISHawaii Ohana is headed your way. See you soon season 3! 🤙🍰 pic.twitter.com/i82edDPmyE — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) February 21, 2023

More news from the NCISVerse

The two Monday night shows are on a break, but NCIS returns with Episode No. 450 very soon. That will be immediately followed by a new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i the same night.

As for NCIS: LA, there are many new episodes left to debut before the show comes to an end this spring.

The cast is joined by Marilu Henner on the next new episode, where she will be playing the ex-wife of Admiral Kilbride.

Additionally, LL Cool J has spoken about saying goodbye to the show in which he has played Special Agent Sam Hanna for years.

To catch up on episodes of the three shows that have already debuted during this television season, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also where episodes from the run of NCIS: New Orleans can also be found.

NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.