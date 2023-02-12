NCIS: LA star LL Cool J talks about saying goodbye

NCIS: Los Angeles is ending, and LL Cool J took the time to talk about how it has been saying goodbye to the show.

On NCIS, LL Cool J first appeared as Agent Sam Hanna, where a two-part event in the spring of 2009 was used as a backdoor pilot for NCIS: LA.

The following fall, he would begin playing Hanna full-time, leading to more than 300 episode appearances on the hit NCIS spin-off.

That long journey is coming to a close, with CBS announcing that Season 14 will be the final one.

Unlike many shows that get canceled with very little notice, more episodes of NCIS: LA are being filmed. This allows the cast and crew to end the show as they want.

The show has even added new cast members for the final episodes that will air this winter and spring.

LL Cool J says CBS did an amazing thing

“CBS did an amazing thing with us; it’s been an amazing run. We talking about 14 years. We not talking about two-and-a-half, three years, and ‘Oh it was fun while it lasted.’ This was 14 years,” LL Cool J told ET in an interview.

“I couldn’t complain, I have nothing. All I could say is, ‘Wow, what a ride,’ you know what I’m saying?” he went on to say.

Maybe the best comment of note is that LL Cool J says that due to the way that CBS has handled things, it hasn’t been “hard at all” to wrap up the show.

He said this before the series finale was filmed, so it might become harder when the long-time cast and crew have to say goodbye in person.

More news from the NCISVerse

After going through another extended winter hiatus, NCIS: Los Angeles finally returns with a new episode in mid-February. This is great news, and the end of the NFL schedule will mean no more delays in Sunday night programming.

Before the big return date, NCIS: LA fans might want to go back and re-watch some of the recent episodes to be reminded of the current storylines. Some of them will be pretty important as the show starts to wrap up its nearly 15-year run.

All past episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+, where past content from NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai’i can also be viewed.

As a reminder, NCIS: LA returns to airing new episodes on the evening of Sunday, February 19.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.