NCIS: Los Angeles return date: When is the next new episode?

NCIS: Los Angeles is still returning for many new episodes at the back end of Season 14.

It was recently announced that this is the final season of NCIS: LA, but the cast and crew are still hard at work creating new content.

As a quick reminder, NCIS: LA’s latest episode is Best Seller, which came out the Sunday after the crossover event.

A Long Time Coming was the name of the crossover episode for the team from Los Angeles, and it drew the highest ratings of the year for the NCIS spin-off.

Three new episodes of the show debuted in early January, and fans who missed any of those installments can stream them by using Paramount+.

That has had to hold people over for a while, especially with a winter break, the Grammy Awards, and the Super Bowl taking the show off the air.

The return date for NCIS: LA is set for Sunday, February 19. It’s the Sunday following the Super Bowl, which should make it relatively easy to remember.

This will serve as Season 14, Episode 12, and it is called In the Name of Honor.

NCIS: Los Angeles synopsis for In the Name of Honor

“The NCIS team must quickly find Kensi and Fatima after they are kidnapped and drugged while searching for a missing Navy lieutenant who they learn has ties to a dangerous Islamic militia,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 12.

Yes, the writers are introducing another kidnapping storyline, but it has to be looked at separately from the crossover event that saw Sam Hanna and Devin Rountree become hostages.

Lots of news for NCIS: LA

Even though Season 14 will be the swan song for NCIS: LA, the writers and producers are working hard to present some exciting content before the doors close. That includes bringing in new faces to play characters that have only been referenced up to this point.

First up, Admiral Kilbride’s ex-wife will be featured. This will be a fun introduction, with a famous TV actress joining the NCIS: LA cast to play the part.

And later this spring, the estranged son of Admiral Kilbride is also set to debut. Alex, the admiral’s son, has been referenced several times during conversations with Marty Deeks, but viewers haven’t seen him yet. That’s going to change.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.