Vance benches Parker in a new NCIS episode

The new episode of NCIS is going to feature Director Vance benching Alden Parker as the team tries to solve a new case.

Debuting on Monday, February 13, the new episode is called Old Wounds.

It will deal with something from Parker’s past.

Below is the TV promo that CBS released in advance, and it shows Parker’s reaction as he learns that Vance is taking him off the case.

So why does Parker get benched in the middle of a case? The episode synopsis presents a few big clues.

“Parker grapples with his emotions when a conman from his past turns up as a prime suspect in the murder of a Navy officer transporting millions of dollars worth of opioids,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS Season 20, Episode 14.

It’s good to have consecutive weeks with new episodes of the show, and Old Wounds looks like it is going to explore a new facet of Parker’s past. That’s a good thing for the show, as it helps develop this character even further.

As a reminder, this new episode debuts at 9/8c on the night of Monday, February 13. It’s also interesting to note that series star Brian Dietzen co-wrote the episode. He plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show.

More news from NCIS

CBS still hasn’t officially announced if NCIS Season 21 is going to take place. The hit drama is currently in its 20th season, and the ratings seem to point in a good direction.

A recent report also stated that an NCIS renewal is “a sure thing” for the fans, so that is pretty good news about the future of the show.

As for the spin-offs, NCIS: Los Angeles is still filming new episodes, even though the network announced that Season 14 will be the final one.

It also looks like NCIS: Hawai’i will be renewed, with Season 3 set to debut in Fall 2023 if CBS does decide to order more episodes.

And in some amusing news, Michael Weatherly is growing a mustache. The former star of NCIS (he played Agent Anthony DiNozzo) stated that not everyone was being supportive of his choice to grow it out.

Following the February 13 episode of NCIS, no new episode will debut on February 20.

But then on February 27, the 450th episode of NCIS will arrive. It’s one that fans will not want to miss.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.