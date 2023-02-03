NCIS alum Michael Weatherly shows off his new mustache and reveals who doesn’t like it

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly got people talking when he showed off his new mustache.

It turns out, though, that not everyone has been on board with his idea to grow it.

For years, Weatherly starred as (very) Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the NCIS cast, but he left the year before Wilmer Valderrama joined the show.

It’s also interesting to note that an actress returning to NCIS acted with Weatherly when he was one of the stars.

But back to Weatherly himself, who has become pretty active on social media, often sparking up NCIS rumors about coming back.

He also recently noted that he was sitting down with his daughter to watch some Season 4 episodes that featured Gibbs.

Michael Weatherly shows off his new mustache

“My Sean Connery Impression. So Far… it’s wanting,” Weatherly wrote as the caption to a new photo he just shared.

In the photo (shared below), the actor is shown giving the familiar scowl that Connery sported for years, but the mustache isn’t quite there yet.

My Sean Connery Impression. So Far… it’s wanting. pic.twitter.com/mfcv74nDz4 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) February 1, 2023

Who doesn’t like Michael Weatherly’s mustache?

Near the end of January, Weatherly posted that he was working on a mustache and noted that it was a polarizing event in his life.

“My daughter is adamant: this will not stand,” Weatherly wrote in part about the stache.

He also noted a lot of films and shows that they were planning to watch (maybe a joke?) that feature notable mustaches.

It’s likely that he will start providing new updates about how the growth is going, possibly for a new project he is planning to work on.

A polarizing mustache has surfaced on Michael Weatherly. Pic credit: @M_Weatherly/Twitter

More NCIS news

CBS made an unfortunate announcement recently that NCIS: Los Angeles has been canceled. The show will now be coming to an end at the conclusion of Season 14.

Recently, one of the NCIS: LA cast members posted about the cancellation, taking the time to thank the fans who have supported it for all of these years.

There are still a lot of new episodes left to debut later this winter and spring, with the writers having plenty of time to wrap up the show in an entertaining and thoughtful manner.

New episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are also on the way, with the return date for those shows set as Monday, February 6.

To catch up on previous content from all of the NCIS programs, every episode that has debuted already is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.