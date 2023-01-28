NCIS: Los Angeles cast member thanks fans after show canceled

Another NCIS: Los Angeles cast member took the time to thank fans of the show after the recent bad news came out.

The bad news is that the NCIS spin-off is coming to an end with Season 14, with only a few episodes left to debut.

A short while after the announcement, star Chris O’Donnell took the time to write about his time on the show.

Chris has played G. Callen on the hit CBS show since the very beginning, starting out as a character on NCIS itself.

Caleb Castille, who has been on the show for the past few years, also just left a nice message to the fans on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After joining the show as an FBI agent back in 2020, Caleb now serves as Special Agent Devin Rountree with the NCIS: LA team.

Caleb Castille shares an emotional message

“There are too many words and emotions to try and fit into one caption so I’ll just leave it at I’m grateful,” Caleb started out an Instagram post that also shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the NCIS: LA set.

“Im grateful to @cbstvstudios , our cast, the crew, and most importantly our fans for welcoming Agent Rountree into the @ncisla family with open arms! It’s been a honor being a part of this team! 🙌🏾❤️ Love you guys, Agent Rountree,” he went on to add.

Still more episodes left in NCIS: LA Season 14

Even though the NCIS shows are currently on hiatus, there are a lot of episodes left for the three shows to debut later this winter and spring.

Along with the new episodes of NCIS: LA, a new actress has joined the cast. She will play the ex-wife of Admiral Kilbride, adding some more backstory to his character as the show winds down.

The additional good news is that the cast, crew, and writers all have a lot of advance notice that this will be the final season of the show. It will allow them to end the show on the right note, with a lot of episodes still left to debut that should allow for that.

Maybe some of those final installments will bring back some familiar faces from the past.

To catch up on the episodes from NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 that have already debuted, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also where fans of the NCISVerse can go back and watch NCIS: New Orleans or some of the classic episodes from NCIS.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.