NCIS: Los Angeles canceled after 14 seasons

NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end this spring.

The sad news from the world of NCIS just came out that reveals Season 14 is the end of the line for the team from L.A.

The good news, though, is that the writers and stars of the show have enough lead time to end it all on the right note.

NCIS: LA was a spin-off that came from NCIS, which was itself a spin-off from JAG. It helped spawn additional shows in New Orleans and Hawai’i.

Now, after nearly 15 years on the air, the curtains are about to be drawn on the hit CBS drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to Deadline, the full NCIS: LA run will end at 322 episodes, making it one of the longest-running scripted shows that CBS has had.

When does NCIS: Los Angeles come to an end?

The series finale for NCIS: LA has been scheduled for Sunday, May 14, showing that there is a lot of time to roll out interesting new episodes before the big ending.

As the date gets closer, fans should definitely expect to start seeing some hints about what will be covered during those final episodes. It’s also safe to assume that CBS is going to start rolling out additional commercials to get viewers to tune in for the final season.

And in regard to its place in history, the only primetime scripted shows that lasted longer on CBS were Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. They are also behind NCIS, but Season 20 of that show is still airing on Monday nights.

What’s ahead on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Already, some fun news has come out about a veteran actress joining the NCIS: LA cast. She will be playing the ex-wife of Admiral Killbride, and this is certainly someone who can hold their own with him.

NCIS fans may not get to see another Los Angeles crossover, but the updated ratings from the January 2023 one that just took place were extremely impressive.

Actor, legend, human hot pocket 🔥. Happy birthday to the man, @llcoolj 🎉 pic.twitter.com/S4ure5g3zd — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) January 14, 2023

There could be a lot of theories about NCIS: LA being doomed with its late Sunday night timeslot, but the network really wanted to give other shows the prime slots on other nights. Tuesdays even got cleared out completely for three FBI shows.

Even though the end is now at hand for NCIS: LA, past episodes of the show are still going to be available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a great place for fans to catch up on or re-watch earlier episodes from Season 14 as the countdown to the series finale begins.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.