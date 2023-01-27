NCIS TV schedule includes a break for the three shows

NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles are on hiatus at CBS for a short time.

There are no new episodes from the trio of NCIS programs left to air in January 2023 after airing some dramatic content earlier in the month.

This means that on January 29, there is no new episode from Los Angeles and that on January 30, NCIS and the Hawai’i spin-off are also on a break.

Since there are a limited number of episodes to air each year, these breaks are pretty familiar to long-time fans of the shows.

Really bad news came out from CBS, where it was revealed that NCIS: Los Angeles has been canceled.

Because the announcement was made so early, the cast and crew will be able to bring the show to a close in the right fashion this spring.

When do the NCIS shows return with new episodes?

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will return with new episodes on Monday, February 6. That night will begin at 9/8c on CBS.

As for NCIS: Los Angeles, the show is on a long winter hiatus, with no episodes set for January 29 or February 5. It will be later in February when the show finally airs some new content.

Despite the show coming to an end soon, the NCIS: LA cast added a TV star to play Admiral Kilbride’s ex-wife in an upcoming story arc.

This should add a really interesting episode or two down the stretch, with the writers having a lot of freedom to wrap up the series in an exciting way.

Following the news that Season 14 will be the final one, NCIS: LA cast members shared their reactions, and some of them seemed really surprised about what happened.

It was also interesting to see Chris O’Donnell surface to address the fans, especially since he isn’t a big user of social media.

Even though another break is taking place at CBS, there are still a lot of new episodes for the trio of NCIS shows to air this winter and spring. Hopefully, those episodes are accompanied by renewal notices for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i.

And while fans are waiting for the show to return, all past episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a great way to catch up on NCIS: LA Season 14 episodes before the curtain is drawn this spring.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c; NCIS airs at 9/8c and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.