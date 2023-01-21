NCIS: Los Angeles cast members react to show ending

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast has been leaving messages for the fans after the big announcement on Friday.

Many fans now know that Season 14 is the end of the line, with NCIS: Los Angeles coming to a close.

Even though it seemed like the show was starting to wind down, the official revelation was still quite shocking.

The really good news is that there is a lot of lead time until the series finale, giving the cast and crew a chance to end the show with some great episodes.

Too often, television shows are canceled after filming has been completed for a specific season, robbing viewers of any real closure.

With NCIS: LA, though, the writers will be able to wrap up every storyline that needs resolution.

NCIS: Los Angeles cast reacts to show ending

Caleb Castille, who plays Agent Devin Rountree on the show, was one of the first people to write about his time on the show.

“Incredibly sad about the news that @NCISLA won’t be coming back to give you guys another season but man what an amazing accomplishment…14 seasons! S/o to the best fans & crew in the world! I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity,” Caleb posted on Twitter.

Caleb Castille shares his sadness about NCIS: LA ending. Pic credit: @CalebCastille/Twitter

LL Cool J, who played Agent Sam Hanna on the show for 14 years, provided a bit more insight with his post. He noted that the success of the NCIS crossover event was a great way for the show to end on top.

This NCIS Crossover was a huge success! After 14 seasons, it’s the perfect time to end @NCISLA on top! I look forward to continuing my partnership with @CBSTVStudios. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with @RockTheBells—more exciting things ahead! pic.twitter.com/AE0JcDa2El — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 21, 2023

More notes from the NCIS: Los Angeles cast

“What a spectacular journey we all shared,” Eric Christian Olsen (Marty Deeks) wrote on Instagram as the caption to an iconic photo of his character.

Actress Daniela Ruah, who plays Agent Kensi Blye on the NCIS: LA cast, shared an extensive message on her Instagram page.

“So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date,” Daniela wrote, in part, as she also expressed her gratitude for being on the show for so long.

NCIS: LA is not done yet

Even though the show is coming to an end this spring, there are still a lot of new episodes for NCIS: Los Angeles to debut in Season 14.

Recently, it was also announced that a veteran actress is joining NCIS: LA, and she will be playing the ex-wife of Admiral Kilbride. She should be a fun addition to the show during its final season.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.