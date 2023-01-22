Chris O’Donnell makes a rare post after NCIS: LA is canceled

NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell rarely uses social media, but he surfaced to write a post about his show wrapping up.

For any fans who haven’t heard the news yet, NCIS: LA is coming to an end with Season 14. The official announcement just came out.

This is sad news for the die-hard fans that have stuck with the NCIS spin-off for all these years, but at least there is a lot of advance notice.

The cast and crew will still get to film episodes that will debut this spring, allowing them to close out the program in the right way.

Already, a lot of NCIS: LA cast members have reacted to the cancellation of the show, with some of them acting quite shocked and surprised about the news.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Chris O’Donnell, who has played Agent G. Callen on the show since the very beginning, has also shared his thoughts with social media followers.

An Instagram post from the NCIS: LA star

“What an amazing 14 year ride with my @ncisla family,” Chris started out a brief post he put up on Instagram.

“Just want to take a moment to say thank you to all of our amazing fans that tuned in every week. On to the next adventure!” he then wrote to wrap up his post.

In addition to thanking the fans of the show, he also posted a photo of himself and LL Cool J (Agent Sam Hanna) on the set.

Thousands of fans have stopped by to like the post and/or leave comments in the first hours since it went live.

NCIS: Los Angeles is not done yet

Even though the series finale has been set for May 2023, the writers and producers are hard at work on the remaining episodes from Season 14.

Coming up soon, fans will get to see a fun new actress join the NCIS: LA cast, where she will play the ex-wife of Admiral Kilbride. This should be a good addition that presents the opportunity for some fresh storytelling.

Now fans can start debating about how the show should come to a close and which guest stars need to make a final appearance before the curtain is drawn.

Below is a recent interview that Chris O’Donnell did with Stephen Colbert where they spoke a bit about the show.

To catch up on episodes that have already aired from the final season of NCIS: Los Angeles, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS